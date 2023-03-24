DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.03 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

