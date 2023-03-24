DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.33 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

