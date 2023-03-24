DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380,254 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

ROL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

