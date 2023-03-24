DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $231.64 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

