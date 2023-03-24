DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

