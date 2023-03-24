DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,347 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,862. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

