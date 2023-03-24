DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 336 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

