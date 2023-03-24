DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 735 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.