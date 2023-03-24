DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.