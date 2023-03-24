DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

