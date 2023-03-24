DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HST opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.