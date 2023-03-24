DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,616,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

JKHY opened at $146.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

