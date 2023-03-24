DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,533. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

