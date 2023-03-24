DNB Asset Management AS Sells 200 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.