DNB Asset Management AS Sells 200 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Splunk stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
