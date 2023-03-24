DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,032 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.73 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

