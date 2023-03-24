DNB Asset Management AS Sells 275 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

