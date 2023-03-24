DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,119 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.