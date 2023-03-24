DNB Asset Management AS Sells 359 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

AAP opened at $111.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $110.30 and a one year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.