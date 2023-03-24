DNB Asset Management AS Sells 366 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insider Activity

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.22 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

