DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,963 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

