DNB Asset Management AS Sells 812 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

