DNB Asset Management AS Sells 871 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

