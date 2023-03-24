DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

