DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.