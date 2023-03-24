DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

