DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $27.20

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $28.24. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 117,947 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock valued at $760,364,698 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after buying an additional 1,543,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

