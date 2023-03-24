DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.