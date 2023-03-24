DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

