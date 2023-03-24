Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. Amdocs makes up 1.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $93.08 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

