Dudley & Shanley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 3.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 212,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of AME opened at $138.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

