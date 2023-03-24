Dudley & Shanley Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 6.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.