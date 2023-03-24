Dudley & Shanley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 12.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $56,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

