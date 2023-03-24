Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $34.31 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. AON comprises 7.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $34,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $302.99 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

