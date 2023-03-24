Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $34.64 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 7.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

