Dudley & Shanley Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 0.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 417,742 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

