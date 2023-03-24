Dudley & Shanley Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Generac comprises about 0.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,330,000 after acquiring an additional 176,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

