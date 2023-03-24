Dudley & Shanley Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Franklin Electric accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

