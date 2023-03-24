Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases 6,300 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 409.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. HEICO comprises about 0.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at $145,958,711.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,291.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

