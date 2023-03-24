Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases New Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACES stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

