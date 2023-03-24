Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 4.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

