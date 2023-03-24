Dudley & Shanley Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000. Amphenol makes up about 1.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

APH opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

