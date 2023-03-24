DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $492.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,109,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading

