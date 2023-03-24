Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 12,141 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

