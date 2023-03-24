Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 30,791 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 209,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

