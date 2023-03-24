Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

