Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 16,583 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 574,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 297,792 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,703,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 264,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.70 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.