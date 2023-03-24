Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 30,202 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

