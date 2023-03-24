Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.66 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

