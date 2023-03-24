Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.